HOOVER, Michael "Mike", passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at his home in Midlothian, Va., in the presence of his loving family.



Michael was born June 26, 1995, in Henrico, Va. He was a lifelong resident of the Woodlake Community and a proud graduate of the Sarah Dooley School for Autism, Class of 2017. A shining example of love, with a pure heart and the most contagious smile you will ever find.



Michael is survived by his parents, Frederick and Elizabeth (Fleming) Hoover; and his sister, Caroline Hoover of Richmond, Va.; grandmother, Peggy Hoover of Hilton Head, S.C.; in addition to several aunts, uncles, cousins and many loving friends and neighbors.



A memorial service for Mike will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021, at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Pkwy., Chesterfield, Va. 23832. If you are so inclined, please direct contributions in Mike's memory to the Epilepsy Foundation of America.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 30, 2021.