DURKIN, Michael J. (Colonel, USA Retired), 87, of Midlothian, Virginia, passed away at St. Francis Medical Center on September 23, 2020. Michael was born in Shenandoah, Pennsylvania on June 13, 1933, to Michael and Anna (nee Siddall) Durkin. It was in Shenandoah that 17-year-old Michael met the love of his life, 15-year-old Mary Ann Heddish. After graduating from Penn State University in 1955, Michael began his 25-year career in the U.S. Army, where he was proud to serve in the Vietnam War. His time in the Army led him and Mary Ann to be stationed in Germany, Kentucky, Northern Virginia, Kansas and Missouri. Upon his retirement from the Army, Michael took a position with the Virginia Department of Information Technology which led him, Mary Ann and his family to eventually settle in the Richmond area in the 1980s. After his retirement from the state, Michael enjoyed regular "old fogie" breakfasts with his former colleagues, trips back to Shenandoah and spending time with his family in the Outer Banks. Michael was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Chester Cheslock; and sisters, Betty Dillman and Ann Yackell. He is survived by "his girls," Mary Ann, his wife of 64 wonderful years; his daughters, Deborah Snedegar (Michael) and Denise Howerton (Cal); and granddaughter, Megan Whitlock (Brandon). A funeral service will be held at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church on Friday, October 9, 2020, at 1 p.m. Due to COVID-19, the family kindly requests all attendees wear a mask, practice social distancing and, due to church protocols, reserve a seat by sending an email to [email protected]
Interment in the columbarium will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html
.