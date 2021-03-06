I am heartbroken to hear of the sudden death of my dear cousin Michael. My deepest sympathies to Shirley, Leland and the family. I hope your many years of memories together as a family will help to ease your grief during this time of sadness. I had just texted with him on Tuesday before his passing on Friday. The last thing I said on that message was that I loved him. I was incredibly blessed to have known Michael all of my life and will miss him forever. His kind and loving spirit touched so many lives including mine. May he Rest In Peace and Soar with the Angels!

Sandy Riddell Family March 7, 2021