LAYELL, Michael Eugene, 62, died unexpectedly February 27, 2021. Born August 23, 1958, he is survived by his loving parents, Leland (Jr.) and Shirley Layell; two brothers, Teddy (Donna), Mark (Kim); sister, Lisa Layell; a devoted daughter-in-law, Anna Layell; favorite nephew, Teddy Lee Layell Jr. (Ashley); several nieces and nephews; and two aunts, Carolyn Haley and Margaret Potter (Steve). He graduated from Hermitage High School in 1977. He went to Chowan College to VCU, then Louisville, Kentucky and then to Illinois State University as a youth minister. He was a big VCU basketball fan and alumni. He loved Disney World and traveled there twice a year. He went to First Baptist Church and worked for Kings Dominion. A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2021.
I just heard the sad news about Mike´s passing from another VCU MBB fan. Mike sat behind us at the games for many years. We had many nice conversations at every game. We missed out on seeing him and the rest of VCU fans due to COVID this year. Now I learn that we will have an empty seat behind us due to his passing. We wish the best for Mike´s friends and family and will miss him in all future games. May he rest in peace and support us all from above at future games. God Rest Mike.
Patty Britton
March 20, 2021
I am sorry to hear of Michael’s passing. We grew up in the same neighborhood and went to school together through school. Michael was a good friend and was always in such a good mood. I will miss seeing you at the VCU games. May God be with the family during this time of sorrow, he was a good man and a gentle soul. I will be praying for you, and to Michael, until we meet again. Save me a seat at the bball game man.
John Davis
Friend
March 20, 2021
On behalf of the Kings Dominion HR team, we send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Michael. He was a wonderful man who was a pleasure to get to know, and we will deeply miss his positive attitude here at the park.
Kings Dominion Human Resources
March 13, 2021
I was deeply saddened to hear the news that Michael had passed away. I offer my deepest sympathy and prayers of comfort to his family. We went to HHS together. I used to work at Regency Mall (late 70's, early 80's) and would see him in the Mall sometimes since he worked there too. He always had something nice to say. I wish the Layell family comfort and peace in this very sad time.
Maureen Dahlstedt Gaines
March 12, 2021
Michael always accepted people as they were, where they were in life. I pray his family peace and comfort.
Oh, thank Heaven, for 77!
Michael is now an angel among us.
Cindy Quillon
March 10, 2021
I miss my texts from Michael! He was always supportive, loving, and understanding. Junior and Shirley, you raised a fine son! I have no doubt he is with all our family who have gone on before us. Thank you, Lord, for Michael! His life touched so many.
Nancy Pierson
March 9, 2021
I worked with micheal in the call center at KD during the winterfest 2019, and he was a fantastic guy to work with. I´m so sorry he has left us, my prayers to everyone who knew him and my heart goes out to his family.
Sarah Sams
March 9, 2021
I know Michael through VCU basketball -getting to know him back when Beth Cunningham's husband had us in stitches during the womens games and sitting a section over at the mens. Always friendly and very considerate as we frequently walked to the parking garage at the same time. Sending my thoughts and prayers to the family and a thank you for sharing him with us. I will miss his smile and hello's but know he will be rooting for VCU from above.
Betty Cobaugh
March 7, 2021
I am heartbroken to hear of the sudden death of my dear cousin Michael. My deepest sympathies to Shirley, Leland and the family. I hope your many years of memories together as a family will help to ease your grief during this time of sadness. I had just texted with him on Tuesday before his passing on Friday. The last thing I said on that message was that I loved him. I was incredibly blessed to have known Michael all of my life and will miss him forever. His kind and loving spirit touched so many lives including mine. May he Rest In Peace and Soar with the Angels!
Sandy Riddell
Family
March 7, 2021
Very sorry for your sudden loss. I knew Michael all through high school and even kept in touch afterwards. We worked on the reunion committee together. Loss touch the last several years. My prayers are with you all.
Beth Rutherford
March 7, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Went to school at Hermitage. He was such a nice happy person.
Judy Patterson Frost
March 7, 2021
Thank you Michael for sharing your journey with so many of us. May you take your rest in peace.
David R Wilson
March 7, 2021
I worked with Michael at Kings Dominion. He was a such a kind and friendly person. Once he found out we both had connections with folks from Beaverdam, the conversations grew longer. So glad I got to know him. Sending prayers to his family. He will be missed
Brenda Boxley
March 6, 2021
I had the opportunity to work with Michael years ago at Kings Dominion. I always loved hearing his Disney stories and he´d always give me tips for our next trip. He was always the first to volunteer to help someone in need in the office- sending so many prayers to the family. Thankful to have known him
Amanda Tanguay
March 6, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear this news! Michael was such a sweet caring man. May he RIP
Gary Goldsmith & Eddie Tomlin
March 6, 2021
Prayers to the family
Sandi Brann
Friend
March 6, 2021
Leland, Mark, Teddy, and the rest of Michael´s family are in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. I vaguely remember Michael at Hermitage (he was 2 years ahead of me), but I definitely knew his brothers, Dad, & Granddad through Sportsman Hunt Club (years ago).
Ray Clary
March 6, 2021
So sorry to hear, Michael was always such a kind person. I´ll always remember our days at Biltmore. Sending love and hugs to the family.
Jennie Weaver Trovinger
March 6, 2021
So sorry to hear of michaels passing went to Hermitage high school with him praying for his family and friends