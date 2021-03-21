LECIK, Michael Paul, Jr., 41, passed away March 16, 2021, at his home in Powhatan after a two-year battle with Multiple Myeloma. Mike was born in Steubenville, Ohio. He served as a firefighter in the U.S. Air Force from 1999 to 2008. He then continued his firefighting career working for various agencies, including Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, the DLA and, most recently, Ft. Lee as the Chief Fire Inspector. Mike proudly served with the Huguenot Volunteer Fire Department in Powhatan as an Assistant Chief. Mike is survived by his wife, Tiffany; and their three daughters, Amery, Aubry and Adalyn; along with his parents, Michael Lecik Sr. and Carolyn Lecik; his sister, Jessica Parry (Cory); in-laws, David and Diane Carlton, Taylor Carlton (Cassie) and Laura Horvath (Jason); as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family. A service will be held Saturday, March 27, at the Passion Community Church, Powhatan location at 1 p.m., followed by a reception at the Huguenot Volunteer Fire Department. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Powhatan Huguenot Volunteer Fire Department. Condolences can be made at bennettbardenfh.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2021.