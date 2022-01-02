Menu
Michael John Liuzza Jr.
LIUZZA, Michael John, Jr., of Midlothian, passed away unexpectedly on December 21, 2021. Michael is suvived by his wife of 28 years, Jone' Elam Liuzza; his daughters, Kate Madison Liuzza and Avery Lois Liuzza. He is also survived by his parents, Michael Liuzza Sr. and Alice Liuzza of Slidell, La. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Daniel Joseph Liuzza and Shawn Patrick Liuzza. Michael was a Senior Vice President of Retail Bank Risk Management at Capital One, with 33 years of service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his name to the Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation, www.ckgfoundation.org. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 7 from 4 to 7 at Woody Funeral Home - Huguenot Chapel.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.
