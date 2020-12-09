LIVINGSTON, Mr. Michael Leay, 85, passed away on December 5, 2020. He is survived by his three children, Sean Harold Livingston, wife, Karen Livingston, Adam Tod Livingston, wife, Shawn Livingston, Eve Noel Livingston; 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was an avid sports enthusiast, especially football. He was a member of and attended First Presbyterian Church Richmond as long as he was able. The family would like to thank First Presbyterian Church Richmond and Westminster Canterbury for their sponsorship and for the love and care they provided. Due to the spread of COVID-19, there will not be a memorial service at this time.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 9, 2020.