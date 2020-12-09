Menu
Michael Leay Livingston
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
LIVINGSTON, Mr. Michael Leay, 85, passed away on December 5, 2020. He is survived by his three children, Sean Harold Livingston, wife, Karen Livingston, Adam Tod Livingston, wife, Shawn Livingston, Eve Noel Livingston; 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was an avid sports enthusiast, especially football. He was a member of and attended First Presbyterian Church Richmond as long as he was able. The family would like to thank First Presbyterian Church Richmond and Westminster Canterbury for their sponsorship and for the love and care they provided. Due to the spread of COVID-19, there will not be a memorial service at this time.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We always enjoyed seeing Mike at First Presbyterian Church and the Covenant Class on Sunday mornings. Our thoughts and prayers are with you!
Kathy and Drake Watson
December 12, 2020
Tod sorry to hear about your father´s passing. My heartfelt sympathy. May god bless your family.
Rajiv Chavan
December 11, 2020
It was always a pleasure to greet Mike on Sunday mornings at First Presbyterian Church. Our heartfelt sympathy
Shirley and George Morelock
December 11, 2020
Our sincere pleasure to have known Mike Livingston as a dedicated member of the Covenant Class at First Presbyterian Churs.
Max and Mary Ann Cisne
December 11, 2020
Sorry Tod, that you lost your Dad. My deepest sympathy to you and your family at this time. Just remember he will always be alive in your memories. Take care, if you need anything please call.
Mark Northam
December 10, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this time. May God bless you all and your father rest in peace.
Mike Ziegler
December 10, 2020
So sorry for your loss. May God Bless your family always.
Ken Gilbert
December 10, 2020
