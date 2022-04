MAJOR, Michael Scott, Sr., 60, of New Kent, departed this life March 19, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph S. Major (CarrieLee) and Gloria S. Holloway (Don). He is survived by his children, Ashley Brooke Major, Michael Scott Major Jr.; ex-wife, Suzanne Ladd Major; siblings, Michelle Irby (Claiborne), Ralph Major (Joanne) and Stephene Major. Memorial donations to the American Diabetes Association may be made in his memory.