Richmond Times-Dispatch
Michael Joseph "Mike Or PawPaw" Oley Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
OLEY, Michael "Mike or PawPaw" Joseph, Jr., 73, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on December 4, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael Joseph Oley Sr. and Nellie Claudine Oley; and niece, Krystal Darline Oley. Mike was the oldest of three brothers, Walter and Chris. He was a retired auto mechanic. He turned wrenches all of his life, for work as well as family and friends. Mike loved offering a service where he was able to keep everyone safe. He is survived by his wife of over 40 years, Linda D. Oley. Mike and Linda have three children, Joseph Louis Oley (Jennifer), Walter Anthony Oley and Michael Christopher Oley (Ashlee); seven grandchildren, Julie, Nate, Joseph, Christian, Caroline, Arial and Anna, whom he would have done anything for, proving his love for his family. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 16, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 10 a.m. Friday, December 17. Entombment to follow in Dale Memorial Park.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Dec
17
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Dec
17
Entombment
Dale Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
