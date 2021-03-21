RUPPE, Michael A., 55, departed this life on Saturday, March 13, 2021. Born and raised in Richmond, Va., he attended J. R. Tucker High School. Michael traveled the country as a young man, then settled back in Richmond, working senior management jobs in the siding and building supplies industries. He was a devoted Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins fan for his entire life. Michael passed after bravely fighting a prolonged illness. He was preceded in death by father, Edward J. Ruppe; and mother, Marie C. Ruppe; and is survived by his sister, Karen Ruppe; and his beloved dog, Sandy. Private services will be held at Hollywood Cemetery on April 5, 2021. Flowers are welcome, or please consider memorial contributions to The Husky Foundation at petharbor.org
. The family is being served by Bliley's – Staples Mill.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.