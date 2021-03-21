Recently aware of Mike´s passing. Mike was a good childhood friend. I remember Mike as a unique guy, who would always have the courage to say & do things that others would only think about. Those who were fortunate to know him, will always look back with fondness, and a smile on our faces. The world is a lot less interesting with his passing. To Mike´s sister Karen, very sorry for your loss. I´m sure he´s in a better place. God bless.

Chris A. Friend September 20, 2021