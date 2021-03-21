Menu
Michael A. Ruppe
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
RUPPE, Michael A., 55, departed this life on Saturday, March 13, 2021. Born and raised in Richmond, Va., he attended J. R. Tucker High School. Michael traveled the country as a young man, then settled back in Richmond, working senior management jobs in the siding and building supplies industries. He was a devoted Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins fan for his entire life. Michael passed after bravely fighting a prolonged illness. He was preceded in death by father, Edward J. Ruppe; and mother, Marie C. Ruppe; and is survived by his sister, Karen Ruppe; and his beloved dog, Sandy. Private services will be held at Hollywood Cemetery on April 5, 2021. Flowers are welcome, or please consider memorial contributions to The Husky Foundation at petharbor.org. The family is being served by Bliley's – Staples Mill.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Recently aware of Mike´s passing. Mike was a good childhood friend. I remember Mike as a unique guy, who would always have the courage to say & do things that others would only think about. Those who were fortunate to know him, will always look back with fondness, and a smile on our faces. The world is a lot less interesting with his passing. To Mike´s sister Karen, very sorry for your loss. I´m sure he´s in a better place. God bless.
Chris A.
Friend
September 20, 2021
So sorry for your loss, Karen. I know he's in a better place now.
Hilda
March 21, 2021
