SHELTON, Michael Deshawn, age 30, formerly of Richmond, departed this life June 4, 2021. He is survived by his father, Stanley Shelton; four sisters, Natasha Holmes (Dasha), Brandy Coleman (Charles), Ajai Hayes and Ericka Smallwood; three brothers, Tiyale Hayes (Nelson), Mario Shelton and Eric Smallwood Jr.; two aunts, Rosetta Bailey and Antoinette Hayes; two uncles, Anthony Hayes and Lattimer Winston (Darshell); a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Monday, at 3:30 p.m. Rev. Dr. Theodore Brown officiating. Interment private. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 3:15 p.m. Monday.