SHEPPERSON, Michael B., 39, of Powhatan, passed away on December 9, 2020. Michael was a friend to all who knew him and will be missed by so many with broken hearts from the loss of this precious human being. He loved spending time with his family and friends, and especially with his beautiful daughter, Halee (Boogies). He loved to hunt for civil war relics and built an impressive collection. Michael is survived by his daughter, Halee Shepperson; his parents, Steven and Susan Shepperson; two brothers, Matthew and Joshua Shepperson; his devoted companion, Lindsey Maiden; and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial has not yet been scheduled. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a trust fund set up for Halee Shepperson at Atlantic Union Bank in memory of her father.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 13 to Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
ALL PRAISES DUE THIS JUST POP UP ON MY PHONE AS I WAS GOOGLING SOMETHING ELSE I SEND MY CONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILY,AS YOU SEE MY NAME IS ALSO MICHAEL SHEPPERSON AND THE DAY MICHAEL PASSED AWAY THATS THE DAY I WERE BORN INTO EXISTENCE 12/09........MAY ALLAH GOD BLESS HIS DAUGHTER AND THE REST OF HIS FAMILY......
Michael Shepperson
October 23, 2021
Aunt Susan, Uncle Stevie, Matt and Josh, my thoughts are with you all! Michael will be truly missed. Big hugs to you from the West Coast.
Katy Shepperson
December 21, 2020
Stephen and Susan, I'm so sorry about Michael. Love to you and your family, Martha Lynn Berry
martha berry
December 16, 2020
Steve and Susan, Matt and Josh,
I have no words and am so sorry to see this. Michael was my best friend growing up and I have so many wonderful memories with you all. I am sending all my love and prayers for you during this unimaginably difficult time. Please keep your faith and cherish all the wonderful memories you have. God bless.
Hunter Dance
December 15, 2020
I’m at a loss for words but want to send my deepest condolences to the family I’m so sorry for your loss please let me know if there’s anything I can do , thank you for all the fond childhood memories and for being a true friend. You will be missed by everyone who was lucky enough to know you.
Greg Dunn
Friend
December 15, 2020
Steve and family...I'm so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Pam Luck
December 15, 2020
Susan, I am so very sorry for your loss. I know you and your family are devastated and your hearts are broken. I´ll be thinking of you and praying for peace and healing for your family.
Emily Yates
December 14, 2020
So many memories a devastating loss. Love and prayers to the family.
Travis Lent
Friend
December 14, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with your family. We are heart broken for your loss.
Johnny and Cindy Carr
December 14, 2020
Susan I´m so sorry to hear about Michael. You & your family are in my thoughts & prayers.
Linda Cliborne
December 14, 2020
May your beautiful memories of Michael and love of your family surround you all and give you strength and peace in the days/months ahead.
Michael had a beautiful smile and a gentle soul who brought people comfort to be around him. I am so very sorry for this devastating loss. My prayers and love are with you all.
Erin Reardon Murphy
December 14, 2020
So sorry to hear this Steve, keeping You and your Family in my PRAYERS ......
randy corker
December 14, 2020
My prayers & thoughts are with you & your family, so sorry for your loss
Faye Henderson
December 14, 2020
Extending our deepest sympathy to you and the family at this difficult time. Our prayers and blessings are with you.
Debbie Conyers & Patrick
December 14, 2020
A BIG smile, a wry joke, a great impersonation, a helping hand, a historical tidbit, a driving drum beat, a great piece of pork on the smoker, another load of firewood, metal detecting obsession, a deep love and respect for family, an artful poke in the eye, the woods...the wildlife.....We'll all miss our Blacky...Love, Dennis J.
Dennis Johnston
Friend
December 14, 2020
I´m gonna miss you Cousin!!!!! We group together!!!! I´m at a loss for words!!!! Love you!!!!
Mary Elizabeth Jones
December 13, 2020
Love and condolences to your entire family. I know how much Michael has been loved by his family. We will be making a contribution in Michael´s name for Haley´s trust fun. We hold you all in the light and are willing to do anything that helps ease your way at this time.
Debbie Lickey
December 13, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss!! He was a good friend to many people. I took him hunting one day and in the middle of our conversation he said "man look at that buck!" It was over 300yds out we didn´t have a chance to move closer being in an open field and we just sat and watched him walk off... to date it was the biggest one I´ve ever seen. He will be deeply missed!