SHEPPERSON, Michael B., 39, of Powhatan, passed away on December 9, 2020. Michael was a friend to all who knew him and will be missed by so many with broken hearts from the loss of this precious human being. He loved spending time with his family and friends, and especially with his beautiful daughter, Halee (Boogies). He loved to hunt for civil war relics and built an impressive collection. Michael is survived by his daughter, Halee Shepperson; his parents, Steven and Susan Shepperson; two brothers, Matthew and Joshua Shepperson; his devoted companion, Lindsey Maiden; and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial has not yet been scheduled. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a trust fund set up for Halee Shepperson at Atlantic Union Bank in memory of her father.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 13 to Dec. 16, 2020.