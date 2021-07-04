Menu
Michael Flynn Smallwood
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Welch Funeral Home Marks Chapel
10300 Richmond Rd
Warsaw, VA
SMALLWOOD, Michael Flynn, 75, passed away unexpectedly at home in Tappahannock, Virginia on Monday, June 28, 2021.

Mike was born in Richmond, Virginia to Rosser Flynn "Manny" Smallwood Jr. and Rita Scates Smallwood of Montross. He graduated from Washington & Lee High School in Montross and Danville Technical School, and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Following his military service, he attended Richmond Polytechnic Institute (now VCU). He enjoyed a long and successful career in mechanical design, working for the federal government, private industry and as a self-employed designer.

He will be remembered as a devoted husband and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife, S. Lynn Coates; his grandsons, Albert Page Harrison and Austin Chambers Harrison of Oldhams, Joshua Clark Harrison of Norfolk and Jared Christopher Harrison of Tappahannock; his sister, Melanie Smallwood Brumfield of Montross; and his nieces, Anne Woodhouse Albus of Richmond and Paige Woodhouse of Tappahannock.

Services will be private. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 8, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Welch Funeral Home, Marks Chapel. Memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or to the Essex County Rescue Squad.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Welch Funeral Home, Marks Chapel
VA
Welch Funeral Home Marks Chapel
Lynn, I am so sorry to hear of Mike's passing, I am keeping you in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time... I hold on to the wonderful memories of us all having fun in Siesta Key!
Jan Heizer
Friend
July 1, 2021
