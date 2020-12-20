TARABAY, Michael Nimer, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2020, in Roanoke, Virginia at the age of 75. He was a man who loved his family fiercely and was a dear friend to all – making anyone who met him feel truly lucky to have known him.
He is survived by his sister, Rebecca (Joel) Fore; and by his six children of whom he thought the world: Michael V. Tarabay, Michelle (John) Casteel, Ashley (Theodore) Molnar, Adam Tarabay, Austen Tarabay and Addisen Tarabay. Michael was blessed with four grandchildren of whom he was most proud: George Casteel, Henry Casteel, Harper Molnar and Theo Michael Molnar. He was also an amazing uncle to his niece, Katherine Fore; and nephew, Andrew Fore. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Ignacia Tarabay.
To say that Michael was a hard worker would be an understatement. He came to the United States from Cuba when he was seven years old, went to Cathedral school through high school and received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Sales and Marketing from the University of Richmond. He spoke four languages – English, Spanish, Arabic and Turkish – and encouraged others to learn. After serving as a staff sergeant in the United States Air Force for four years, he spent a large portion of his career working for Blue Cross of Western Pennsylvania and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield. In 2002, he made a career move to work for LifeCare Hospitals of Pittsburgh to pursue his lifelong dream of being a hospital administrator. He established the hospital as a flagship facility, making it the most profitable acute care hospital in the greater Pittsburgh region. Following his tenure with LifeCare, he moved to Mexico in 2007 to become the CEO and Director General of Hospital CIMA Monterrey– where he truly transformed the hospital's care of its patients. His last position before retiring from an incredibly full career was as the VP of Development at Mercury Healthcare, assisting with its ongoing expansion as the largest globally integrated medical tourism and health travel network in the world. He had an incomparable drive for results, and that drive was contagious for everyone around him.
Another common theme for all those who knew Michael was his immeasurable generosity. He was a long standing and active member of St. Anthony's Maronite Church in Richmond, and he voluntarily spent his free time helping priests from Lebanon learn English. He was an active member of the Rotary Club of Pittsburgh, serving as president for several years and organizing countless charities and events to raise money for those in need. Even in his retirement, he served as President of the Knights of Columbus in Richmond, and he volunteered every day with the Little Sisters of the Poor organization. All of these examples make up only a small portion of the kindness he showed to every single person he interacted with. He would drop everything for anyone who needed him, any time.
With all of these accolades that speak to his work ethic and character, what people will remember the most was his ability to light up a room and make everyone feel like they could take on the world. He could motivate you to work harder and do more for others because his passion for life was contagious. He loved the game of golf, he was constantly telling grandiose stories and he never had a bigger smile on his face than when he was dancing to good music. He loved his children more than anything else on this planet, and it was no secret because he took every opportunity to brag about them.
Michael made everyone feel welcome and loved wherever he went, making them laugh and smile when they needed it most. He was truly a larger-than-life presence who knew no strangers. He will be incredibly missed, and his legacy will live on through his children and grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his honor to the Alzheimer's Association
to help in the fight against this terrible disease (act.alz.org/donate
).
Due to COVID-19, a memorial in Michael's honor will take place in the summer of 2021 at a date to be determined, to commemorate his life the way he deserves.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.