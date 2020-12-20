Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael Nimer Tarabay
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA
TARABAY, Michael Nimer, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2020, in Roanoke, Virginia at the age of 75. He was a man who loved his family fiercely and was a dear friend to all – making anyone who met him feel truly lucky to have known him.

He is survived by his sister, Rebecca (Joel) Fore; and by his six children of whom he thought the world: Michael V. Tarabay, Michelle (John) Casteel, Ashley (Theodore) Molnar, Adam Tarabay, Austen Tarabay and Addisen Tarabay. Michael was blessed with four grandchildren of whom he was most proud: George Casteel, Henry Casteel, Harper Molnar and Theo Michael Molnar. He was also an amazing uncle to his niece, Katherine Fore; and nephew, Andrew Fore. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Ignacia Tarabay.

To say that Michael was a hard worker would be an understatement. He came to the United States from Cuba when he was seven years old, went to Cathedral school through high school and received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Sales and Marketing from the University of Richmond. He spoke four languages – English, Spanish, Arabic and Turkish – and encouraged others to learn. After serving as a staff sergeant in the United States Air Force for four years, he spent a large portion of his career working for Blue Cross of Western Pennsylvania and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield. In 2002, he made a career move to work for LifeCare Hospitals of Pittsburgh to pursue his lifelong dream of being a hospital administrator. He established the hospital as a flagship facility, making it the most profitable acute care hospital in the greater Pittsburgh region. Following his tenure with LifeCare, he moved to Mexico in 2007 to become the CEO and Director General of Hospital CIMA Monterrey– where he truly transformed the hospital's care of its patients. His last position before retiring from an incredibly full career was as the VP of Development at Mercury Healthcare, assisting with its ongoing expansion as the largest globally integrated medical tourism and health travel network in the world. He had an incomparable drive for results, and that drive was contagious for everyone around him.

Another common theme for all those who knew Michael was his immeasurable generosity. He was a long standing and active member of St. Anthony's Maronite Church in Richmond, and he voluntarily spent his free time helping priests from Lebanon learn English. He was an active member of the Rotary Club of Pittsburgh, serving as president for several years and organizing countless charities and events to raise money for those in need. Even in his retirement, he served as President of the Knights of Columbus in Richmond, and he volunteered every day with the Little Sisters of the Poor organization. All of these examples make up only a small portion of the kindness he showed to every single person he interacted with. He would drop everything for anyone who needed him, any time.

With all of these accolades that speak to his work ethic and character, what people will remember the most was his ability to light up a room and make everyone feel like they could take on the world. He could motivate you to work harder and do more for others because his passion for life was contagious. He loved the game of golf, he was constantly telling grandiose stories and he never had a bigger smile on his face than when he was dancing to good music. He loved his children more than anything else on this planet, and it was no secret because he took every opportunity to brag about them.

Michael made everyone feel welcome and loved wherever he went, making them laugh and smile when they needed it most. He was truly a larger-than-life presence who knew no strangers. He will be incredibly missed, and his legacy will live on through his children and grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his honor to the Alzheimer's Association to help in the fight against this terrible disease (act.alz.org/donate).

Due to COVID-19, a memorial in Michael's honor will take place in the summer of 2021 at a date to be determined, to commemorate his life the way he deserves.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
I knew Micheal when he was in the Air Force. At that time I was married to Dan Retherford , who was in the Air Force. We were all young families. Because of Michael my daughter got Baptized Dan was not religious but I was Catholic. Michael talked Dan to baptize our daughter Michelle. I never forgot him for that. He and his wife were the Godparents. God bless Michael and May he Rest In Peace. Prayers to the family for their loss.
Yolanda Jimenez
August 27, 2021
I just learned of Mike's passing, and I am so sorry that the world lost such a fun, dedicated, and passionate guy. I, too, attended Cathedral High School with Mike and cheered him on from the sidelines in many a basketball game. Many fond memories, especially of the last minute "Hail Mary" shot for the basket in the game against St. Emma's Military Academy. We had never beaten them until that fateful night when Mike threw that nearly full court pass and made it with nothing but net. I was so glad that I got to see him one more time at our school reunion in 2015. Rest in peace, Mike and watch over all of us.
Louise Tutka Scott
January 25, 2021
My thoughts and prayers go out to Michael's family. He is certainly adding much happiness and joy to Heaven. Michael and I played basketball together at Cathedral H.S back in 1965. He was the leader of the team, always motivating us to play hard and just to have fun and enjoy ourselves. Rest in peace my friend.
Ray Kaufman
January 25, 2021
I also attended the Cathedral School in Richmond and knew Michael and several of his cousins. I am sending my sympathies to all of his family. Michael was always had a smile and a positive attitude. He was a great guy.
Mike Schnurman, Sr.
December 22, 2020
To the family & friends of Michael Tarabay, We at Mount Calvary Cemetery wish to express our deepest sympathies for the loss of your loved one and we pray that God will help to ease your pain in the days to come. We are proud and honored to be chosen as the final resting place for Michael. This is a responsibility that we do not take lightly and I pledge the highest level of perpetual care to honor his memory. Please do not hesitate to call us with any concerns or if there is anything we can do to make these difficult experiences any easier. Jim Glass General Mgr. Mount Calvary Cemetery 804-355-5271
Mount Calvary Cemetery
December 21, 2020
I knew your Brother, Dad, from Cathedral, and St Anthony's Church, We would work for the food festival each year. We had the best time. I enjoyed working with Mike, and spending time catching up and filling in on who and what we knew about our Cathedral friends. We have missed Mike for several years at church. May our dear friend rest in peace. What a beautiful obituary you have sent out for your Brother and Dad.
Lyla Shaar Hailey
December 21, 2020
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results