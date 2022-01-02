THORNTON, Michael Lee, 62, passed away December 14, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Lurelia; two daughters, Jil Davis (Brooks) and Taylor Johnson (Robert); two stepdaughters, Frances Creasey (Adam) and Rhonda Acosta (Angelo); his grandchildren, Bellamy, Taylor, Kyle, Zane, Logan and Molly; his sister, Deborah (Cliff); his brother-in-law, Binh; and multiple nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Phillip and Amelia Thornton; and sister, Tamara Ngo. Mike graduated J.R. Tucker High School in 1979 and worked at Philip Morris for 30-plus years. He knew how to enjoy the simpleness of life, but also knew how to make some noise and stir up trouble. He was naturally optimistic and had a signature laugh and loud, exuberant personality. In lieu of flowers, please donate to one of the following organizations: Appalachian Trail Conservancy, American Heart Association
or McKendree United Methodist Church (4347 Manfield Road, Aylett, Va. 23009). A memorial will be held January 8, 2022 at 3 p.m. at the King William Ruritan Club (156 Ruritan Lane, King William, Va. 23086).
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.