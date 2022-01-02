Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael Lee Thornton
ABOUT
J.R. Tucker High School
FUNERAL HOME
Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7300 Creighton Pkwy
Mechanicsville, VA
THORNTON, Michael Lee, 62, passed away December 14, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Lurelia; two daughters, Jil Davis (Brooks) and Taylor Johnson (Robert); two stepdaughters, Frances Creasey (Adam) and Rhonda Acosta (Angelo); his grandchildren, Bellamy, Taylor, Kyle, Zane, Logan and Molly; his sister, Deborah (Cliff); his brother-in-law, Binh; and multiple nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Phillip and Amelia Thornton; and sister, Tamara Ngo. Mike graduated J.R. Tucker High School in 1979 and worked at Philip Morris for 30-plus years. He knew how to enjoy the simpleness of life, but also knew how to make some noise and stir up trouble. He was naturally optimistic and had a signature laugh and loud, exuberant personality. In lieu of flowers, please donate to one of the following organizations: Appalachian Trail Conservancy, American Heart Association or McKendree United Methodist Church (4347 Manfield Road, Aylett, Va. 23009). A memorial will be held January 8, 2022 at 3 p.m. at the King William Ruritan Club (156 Ruritan Lane, King William, Va. 23086).

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
King William Ruritan Club
156 Ruritan Lane, King William, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
January 4, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results