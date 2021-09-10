Menu
Michael Henry Traveline
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Chesterfield
14301 Ashbrook Pkwy
Chesterfield, VA
TRAVELINE, Michael Henry, of Midlothian, Virginia, passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021 at the age of 84. Michael was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on March 29, 1937 to father, James Joseph Travaline and mother, Mary Ellen Knafels. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Beverly Joan Traveline; and his daughter, Dana Lynn Cox.

Michael was raised on a farm, where he developed a strong work ethic that he carried to his manufacturing career. He rose to the position of General Manager of AP Parts in Goldsboro, North Carolina and retired from Alside Manufacturing in Kinston, North Carolina. Upon retirement, he relocated to Richmond, Virginia to be closer to family. He was a member of Swift Creek Presbyterian Church.

Michael leaves behind a son, Michael Douglas Traveline; and a daughter, Joan Marie Owen. He also leaves nine grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

His family and longtime friends will cherish his memory.

A memorial service will be held at Swift Creek Presbyterian Church, Friday, September 17, 2021 at 5 p.m.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Memorial service
5:00p.m.
Swift Creek Presbyterian Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Chesterfield
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lee and Marie Suttles
September 13, 2021
Mike was a great brother~in-law and he will be missed very much. Now he will be helping Bev arrange the clouds
Lee and Marie Suttles
Family
September 13, 2021
