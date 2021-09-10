TRAVELINE, Michael Henry, of Midlothian, Virginia, passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021 at the age of 84. Michael was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on March 29, 1937 to father, James Joseph Travaline and mother, Mary Ellen Knafels. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Beverly Joan Traveline; and his daughter, Dana Lynn Cox.



Michael was raised on a farm, where he developed a strong work ethic that he carried to his manufacturing career. He rose to the position of General Manager of AP Parts in Goldsboro, North Carolina and retired from Alside Manufacturing in Kinston, North Carolina. Upon retirement, he relocated to Richmond, Virginia to be closer to family. He was a member of Swift Creek Presbyterian Church.



Michael leaves behind a son, Michael Douglas Traveline; and a daughter, Joan Marie Owen. He also leaves nine grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.



His family and longtime friends will cherish his memory.



A memorial service will be held at Swift Creek Presbyterian Church, Friday, September 17, 2021 at 5 p.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 10, 2021.