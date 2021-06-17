TURNER, Bishop Michael Wade, Sr., 69, of Richmond, formerly of Roanoke, received his wings Wednesday, June 9, 2021. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Michelle Turner; parents, Wade Turner and Phyllis Turner-Mack; sisters, Barbara Turner-Joyner and Pamela Mack-Brown. He leaves cherished memories to his loving children, Michael W. Turner Jr. and Deitra Turner-Newby; grandchildren, Terrell, Destinee, De'Shawn and Trinity Gray, Jason II and JeSeyah Pullen; siblings, Deborah Thomas (Anthony), Shannon Keith Turner, Steven Mack, Stephanie Mack-Bond, JoAnne Mack-Carter (JC); and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where visitation will be held Friday, June 18, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wake service, 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Fountain of Deliverance Church, 3800 E. Broad Rock Rd., followed by a Celebration of Life service at 12 p.m. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 17 to Jun. 24, 2021.