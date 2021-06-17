Menu
Michael Wade Turner Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA
TURNER, Bishop Michael Wade, Sr., 69, of Richmond, formerly of Roanoke, received his wings Wednesday, June 9, 2021. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Michelle Turner; parents, Wade Turner and Phyllis Turner-Mack; sisters, Barbara Turner-Joyner and Pamela Mack-Brown. He leaves cherished memories to his loving children, Michael W. Turner Jr. and Deitra Turner-Newby; grandchildren, Terrell, Destinee, De'Shawn and Trinity Gray, Jason II and JeSeyah Pullen; siblings, Deborah Thomas (Anthony), Shannon Keith Turner, Steven Mack, Stephanie Mack-Bond, JoAnne Mack-Carter (JC); and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where visitation will be held Friday, June 18, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wake service, 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Fountain of Deliverance Church, 3800 E. Broad Rock Rd., followed by a Celebration of Life service at 12 p.m. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 17 to Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 4:00p.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Jun
19
Wake
11:00a.m.
Fountain of Deliverance Church
3800 E. Broad Rock Rd, VA
Jun
19
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Fountain of Deliverance Church
3800 E. Broad Rock Rd, VA
Jun
19
Interment
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel.
i am so sad that was my unlce and i will miss him so much
whitney
Family
June 29, 2021
Our Condolences go out to the Turner Family. We will truly miss our neighbor Michael across the street. Rest our dear Brother (Rest).
The Smith Family
Other
June 18, 2021
To the family & friends of Michael Turner, We at Mount Calvary Cemetery wish to express our deepest sympathies for the loss of your loved one and we pray that God will help to ease your pain in the days to come. We are proud and honored to be chosen as the final resting place for Michael. This is a responsibility that we do not take lightly and I pledge the highest level of perpetual care to honor his memory. Please do not hesitate to call us with any concerns or if there is anything we can do to make these difficult experiences any easier. Jim Glass General Mgr. Mount Calvary Cemetery 804-355-5271
Mount Calvary Cemetery
June 17, 2021
