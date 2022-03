Linda and I will never forget all the nice times we had with Michael and Anne as we traveled together to London and all the fun day trips we took; some with Michael driving his Corvette and Linda and I in our Miata. Michael also introduced us to several fine restaurants in Virginia. He surely knew them all. Michael and I were both members of the American Legion and we would often go to the meetings together while he was a member of Post 186. He also enjoyed, and collected, firearms. We would often go shooting together and enjoy a nice lunch after. It's hard to believe that a year has already passed since my friend left us.

Joseph R Malerba February 22, 2022