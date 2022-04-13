Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Michael Wrenn Woodhouse
Clover Hill High School
WOODHOUSE, Michael Wrenn, 59, of Chesterfield, left us on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father, George Woodhouse; and is survived by his mother, Mary Woodhouse; brother, Douglas Woodhouse; sister, Jennifer Woodhouse; and a large circle of extended family and friends. Mike was a 1981 graduate of Clover Hill High School and then went to serve his country in the Marines. He loved all kinds of animals, especially dogs and cats and was a big fan of Ozzy Osbourne and the Washington Redskins. Private services will be determined at a later date. MAY HE REST IN PEACE!
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 13, 2022.
