WOODHOUSE, Michael Wrenn, 59, of Chesterfield, left us on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father, George Woodhouse; and is survived by his mother, Mary Woodhouse; brother, Douglas Woodhouse; sister, Jennifer Woodhouse; and a large circle of extended family and friends. Mike was a 1981 graduate of Clover Hill High School and then went to serve his country in the Marines. He loved all kinds of animals, especially dogs and cats and was a big fan of Ozzy Osbourne and the Washington Redskins. Private services will be determined at a later date. MAY HE REST IN PEACE!



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 13, 2022.