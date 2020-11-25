Menu
Michelle Denise Banks
1967 - 2020
BORN
1967
DIED
2020
BANKS, Michelle Denise, 53, of Richmond, departed this life Wednesday, November 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alma Young and James Riddick. She leaves cherished memories to her loving and devoted husband, Eddie Lewis Banks; son, Johnathan Banks; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, November 27, 2020, followed by the 1:30 p.m. Celebration of Life service, with live streaming available. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Viewing
9:30a.m. - 1:00p.m.
March Funeral Homes
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23222
Nov
27
Celebration of Life
1:30p.m.
Nov
27
Celebration of Life
1:30p.m.
Live streamed
