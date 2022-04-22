MCCLENDON, Ms. Michelle, age 54, of Richmond, departed this life April 3, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father, Moses C. McClendon; and her sister, Chantelle McClendon. She is survived by her mother, Grace McClendon; her brother, Moses C. McClendon II (Sharon); two uncles, Eugene McClendon (Mary) and James McClendon (Mary); two nephews, Domenick Tillman and Moses C. McClendon III; a host of cousins and other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, 1 p.m. Saturday. Rev. Reuben Boyd, eulogist.