Michelle McClendon
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MCCLENDON, Ms. Michelle, age 54, of Richmond, departed this life April 3, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father, Moses C. McClendon; and her sister, Chantelle McClendon. She is survived by her mother, Grace McClendon; her brother, Moses C. McClendon II (Sharon); two uncles, Eugene McClendon (Mary) and James McClendon (Mary); two nephews, Domenick Tillman and Moses C. McClendon III; a host of cousins and other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, 1 p.m. Saturday. Rev. Reuben Boyd, eulogist.

Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
April 22, 2022
I remember Michelle since I was a little girl. She was my hair Stylist. I remember always feeling so beautiful after hair was done. She was truly special!!!
Brittany
Family
April 7, 2022
