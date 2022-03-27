STEARNS, Ms. Michelle Ann, of Montpelier, passed away suddenly on March 8, 2022. She was 66 years old and was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Merton and Manetha Stearns; and her brothers, Marty and Murry Stearns. She is survived by her sister, Marlene S. Ashworth (Neil); and her many beloved nieces and nephews. Michelle was a 1973 graduate of Douglas Freeman High School and then attended J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College, VCU and the University of Richmond. After spending several years in both the insurance and dental industries, she provided care for her parents while working part-time in the service industry. Michelle was an avid reader and a creative cook who loved animals almost as much as they loved her. Per her request, her body was donated to science through the Anatomy Gift Registry. There is no service planned at this time.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2022.