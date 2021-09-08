Menu
RANDELL, Det. Sgt. Mike, Retired Richmond City Police Officer, Detective Sergeant Mike Randell; well-known and beloved Richmond Crime Stoppers representative, 10-year veteran of the Richmond SWAT team and veteran actor of stage and historical re-enactments, sadly passed away on August 23, 2021 after suffering from COVID and Alzheimer's. Born in England, Mike attended The Corona Academy of Theater Arts and immigrated to the United States in 1970. He volunteered for the American Air Force during the Vietnam Conflict. Trained as a nuclear systems analyst, Mike was awarded the honor of being Airman of the Month at Chanute AFB. After a successful career in the Air Force, Mike enlisted in the City of Richmond Police Department, where he served for the next 25 years. His work in crimes against children and their exploitation was groundbreaking and Mike was a frequent instructor at Quantico. His enthusiastic and outgoing personality helped bring Virginia's Crime Stoppers into international acclaim. In retirement, Mike was a popular performing stage actor, but his role of Moses at the FBC of The Villages, is the one he cherished as the most significant. Mike is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sandra; son, Andrew; brother, Steve; grandchildren, Adam and Lauren; great-granddaughter, Emory; as well as extended family in Delaware and England. Please honor Mike's life with a donation to the charity of your choice.
Sad to hear about Mike. Remember the old days at Golden Skate World, skating and having a good time with instructor Diane Dawson.
Ronnie McNamara (Bonnie McNamara, passed)
Friend
September 22, 2021
I used to work at 7-11 and Mike used to come in there. He came to my wedding. I was looking in the obits for my mom's and saw his. So sad to hear this. My thoughts and prayers to the family. God bless.
Cheryl Renee'
Work
September 18, 2021
A huge "Thank you " goes out to whomever submitted Mikes obituary. He is sorely missed, but we will meet again in Glory.
Sandra Randell
September 16, 2021
Sandra, I am so sorry to hear about Mike.
Marcella Wright
September 10, 2021
I was shocked and saddened to read of Mike's passing. I have such sweet memories of working with this gentle soul while hosting the noon show on NBC12 in the 90s during the Crimestoppers segments, and seeing his grace and artistry as ballroom dancer on skates with his beautiful Sandra...I send her and Sgt. Mike's family my deepest condolences.
Tim Timberlake
Work
September 9, 2021
I remember him teaching me in the Academy. Great guy, he will be missed.
RPD Detective
September 8, 2021
So sorry for your loss, Sandra. Mike was a special person.
Linda Masse
Friend
September 8, 2021
My deepest sympathy Sandra and your family.
Teresa Robinson
September 8, 2021
Thank you for your many years of service. May God bless you and your family during this time of sorrow
Karen Carraway
Other
September 8, 2021
