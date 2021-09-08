RANDELL, Det. Sgt. Mike, Retired Richmond City Police Officer, Detective Sergeant Mike Randell; well-known and beloved Richmond Crime Stoppers representative, 10-year veteran of the Richmond SWAT team and veteran actor of stage and historical re-enactments, sadly passed away on August 23, 2021 after suffering from COVID and Alzheimer's. Born in England, Mike attended The Corona Academy of Theater Arts and immigrated to the United States in 1970. He volunteered for the American Air Force during the Vietnam Conflict. Trained as a nuclear systems analyst, Mike was awarded the honor of being Airman of the Month at Chanute AFB. After a successful career in the Air Force, Mike enlisted in the City of Richmond Police Department, where he served for the next 25 years. His work in crimes against children and their exploitation was groundbreaking and Mike was a frequent instructor at Quantico. His enthusiastic and outgoing personality helped bring Virginia's Crime Stoppers into international acclaim. In retirement, Mike was a popular performing stage actor, but his role of Moses at the FBC of The Villages, is the one he cherished as the most significant. Mike is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sandra; son, Andrew; brother, Steve; grandchildren, Adam and Lauren; great-granddaughter, Emory; as well as extended family in Delaware and England. Please honor Mike's life with a donation to the charity of your choice
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 8 to Sep. 12, 2021.