Mikhail Rabkin
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
RABKIN, Mikhail, 64, of Richmond, Va., passed away on December 23, 2021. He was preceded in death by his children, Mariya Rabkin and Ilya Rabkin. He is survived by his wife, Tatyana Rabkin; daughter, Yekaterina Rabkin; and grandchildren, Kyril Bouck, Elena Bouck and Macklin Rabkin. Mikhail worked as an Electrical Engineer at Dominion and was also known to fix anything that ever broke. Mikhail loved spending time with his family more than anything. Services are to be private. For condolences, see blileys.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to just hear about Mikhail's passing. Regrettably I only found out today. I never knew him outside of work but there was always a very personable connection each time we crossed paths on different projects. A brilliant fellow. He was always willing to assist. Sorry for your loss. Our deepest sympathies. Kevin Truman.
Kevin Truman
Work
February 23, 2022
Dominion Energy Eng. Dept.
January 20, 2022
I proudly can say I knew him, he was an absolutely interesting & a uniquely brilliant fellow. Born & educated in Russia yet after immigrating to America he became truly a... "Proud Red Blooded American " I honestly enjoyed my times with Mikhail & I was blessed as well as privileged to get to know him. From the engineering field projects where I worked with him. During the last 15 years of my career at Dominion. I will always cherish my fond memory´s of him. With my sympathies Jeff Westphal
Jeff Westphal
Work
December 29, 2021
