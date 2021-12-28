I proudly can say I knew him, he was an absolutely interesting & a uniquely brilliant fellow. Born & educated in Russia yet after immigrating to America he became truly a... "Proud Red Blooded American " I honestly enjoyed my times with Mikhail & I was blessed as well as privileged to get to know him. From the engineering field projects where I worked with him. During the last 15 years of my career at Dominion. I will always cherish my fond memory´s of him. With my sympathies Jeff Westphal

Jeff Westphal Work December 29, 2021