RABKIN, Mikhail, 64, of Richmond, Va., passed away on December 23, 2021. He was preceded in death by his children, Mariya Rabkin and Ilya Rabkin. He is survived by his wife, Tatyana Rabkin; daughter, Yekaterina Rabkin; and grandchildren, Kyril Bouck, Elena Bouck and Macklin Rabkin. Mikhail worked as an Electrical Engineer at Dominion and was also known to fix anything that ever broke. Mikhail loved spending time with his family more than anything. Services are to be private. For condolences, see blileys.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 28, 2021.