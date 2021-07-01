RODRIGUEZ, Mikolas "Mikki" Shay, 27, of Mechanicsville, Va., found peace on June 24, 2021. Mikki was preceded in death by his great-grandfather, John W. Hall Jr.; great-grandmothers, Elizabeth S. Hall, Frieda L. Rodriguez and Harriet Stammerjohan Larsen. He is survived by his father, L. Todd Rodriguez; mother, Gina Larsen; grandfather, Louis J. Rodriguez III; grandmothers, Vicki H. Rodriguez and Karen Elin Stammerjohan Larsen; uncles, Shawn Rodriguez (Melanie) and Michael Rodriguez; aunts, Michele Story (David) and Mia Mølgaard Stammerjohan Eitel (Alexander); cousins, Summer Coleman (Nate), Sarah Story, Shane Rodriguez (Mary), Makenzie Rodriguez, Brodi Rodriguez and Theis Mølgaard Hagberg; godfather, Robert "Bobby" Sommer Jr.; and many more loving relatives and friends. Mikki graduated from Lee-Davis High School in 2012 and worked as an electrical apprentice at U.S. Electric. There is nothing Mikki loved more than being with his family at family gatherings. His smile lit up the entire room and his big hugs made you feel like the most special person in the world. He always knew how to make you smile or laugh and always listened deeply to anything you had to say. Mikki was deeply passionate about his music, such as playing drums, singing and making beats. He dedicated a lot of his time to his podcast. He thoroughly enjoyed cooking many types of foods, comedy and giving love to his two cats, Munki and Elli. Anyone who knew Mikki knows that he also had a deep passion for helping others and changing the world for the better. The family will receive friends for a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mikki's honor to Operation 300, P.O. Box 3, Port Salerno, Fla. 34992 (http://op300.org/
) "In Memory of Mikki Rodriguez."
"And ye now therefore have sorrow: but I will see you again, and your heart shall rejoice, and your joy no man taketh from you."
-John 16:22
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jul. 1 to Jul. 7, 2021.