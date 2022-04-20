ADAMS, Mildred Johnson, 91, of Richmond, widow of George Henry Adams Jr., passed away on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022. Born in Richmond, she was the daughter of the late James and Cora Johnson. She is survived by three children, Keene Adams Irwin (Paul), Wendy Adams Bowen (Steve) and G. Henry Adams III (Torie); seven grandchildren, Daniel Irwin, Mark Irwin, Sarah Harmon, Casey O'Connor, Sam O'Connor, George Adams IV and Will Adams; and eight great-grandchildren. Mrs. Adams retired from Hollywood Cemetery after many years of service. She spent her retirement years working at Briggs Realty until the age of 83. She had been a member of Ginter Park Baptist Church for many years and more recently, was a member of First Baptist Church. A memorial service will be held 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 22, in the Chapel of Richmond's First Baptist Church, 2709 Monument Avenue, with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service. A reception will follow the service at the church. Private burial will take place in Hollywood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Camp Alkulana (providing summer programming for Richmond youth), 2828 Emerywood Parkway, Richmond, Va. 23294 or online at www.alkulana.org
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 20, 2022.