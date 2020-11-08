WILTSHIRE, Mildred Aileen, 86, of Chesterfield County, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 29, 2020. She passed peacefully with family by her side. She is survived by her husband, John Bruce Wiltshire; son, David Wiltshire (Teri); daughter, Brenda Brown; sisters, Joan S. Setzer and A. Marie Matthews; brother, Thomas W. McCauley Jr.; four grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. A gathering of family and friends will be held 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 9, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Interment to follow in Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2020.