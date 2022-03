CARTER, Mildred Louise, of Powhatan, departed this life May 23, 2021. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where funeral service will be held on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 1 p.m. Interment Guildfield Baptist Church, 2550 Manakintown Ferry Rd., Powhatan, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2021.