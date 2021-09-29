COLE, Mildred "Ann", of Richmond, Va., went to be with the Lord on September 23, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Katherine "Pigeon" Hockelman and Joseph Hockelman; her son, Dennis Keller; her husband, Gilmer Lee Cole; her first husband, Kenneth Keller; and her grandson, Michael Gwaltney. Ann is survived by her children, Linda Eatmon, Kenneth Keller, Robyn Hancock (son-in-law, Pete Hancock) and Kip Cole. She has 10 grandchildren, Lisa (Bryan), Melissa, David Jr., Dennis Jr., Vincent, Ashley, Michelle, Crystal, Angie, Kenny and Emily. She is a beloved member of the Lakeside WOTM Chapter 366 for over 50 years, where she volunteered relentlessly. Her favorite roles were Mrs. Santa and the Easter Bunny each year. She loved to spend her free time at the river and spent most Sundays watching NASCAR. Each year, she welcomed family and friends to her home for Christmas to eat and exchange gifts at midnight. She had a great love for animals. She was spunky and young at heart and will always be remembered. Family will receive visitors from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Bliley's - Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road. Services will be held on Friday at 9:30 a.m. in the Staples Mill Chapel with interment to follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park, 12360 Hanover Courthouse Rd.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 29, 2021.