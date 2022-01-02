CRAWLEY, Mildred Ruth, age 93, slipped away peacefully on Christmas Day, 2021. She had been lovingly cared for by her devoted children.



Mom was born on March 8, 1928. She was the daughter of Raymond and Pearl Morris of Richmond, Virginia. She met the love of her life on a blind date. Buck Crawley persisted and they were married for 72 years.



The "breath of life" was never more appreciated by anyone. Our mother never had a bad day. She never had a bad meal, a bad time or a bad bowling score. She could be brought to tears over the smallest of gifts, seeing a hummingbird, holding a baby or reading a card.



She was known as "NaNa," "MeeMaw," "Millie" or "Mom." Our parents spent many wonderful times at Myrtle Beach and in Jamaica, Virginia with their best friends, Geraldine and Ken Person. These four people shared a lifelong and special friendship.



Mom was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Gloria Ritchel; and her son-in-law, Albert Dean. She is survived by her son, Michael D. Crawley (Anne); daughters, Patricia Dean and Sandra Wallenfeldsz (Danny); and sister-in-law, Muriel Crawley. NaNa had six grandchildren, April, Jay, Amber, Melissa, Kaitlyn and Fletcher. NaNa loved and enjoyed each one of these precious children and adored her 12 great-grandchildren. MeeMaw is also survived by her deeply loved friend, Geraldine Person and the Person family.



Our family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Lakewood Health Services. They treated us with kindness and gave special care that was so appreciated by our mother.



Mom, you were truly loved and admired by your three children. Thank you for your love and care. You did an awesome job. Go and be with Daddy.



Funeral services will be private. Remember our Mom by being kind to another person and being grateful for the gift of life.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.