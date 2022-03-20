CUSTALOW, Mildred Elizabeth Bradby, surrounded by her family, went to be with her Lord and Savior, March 16, 2022. Known by most as "Millie," she was a proud Native American Indian member of the Eastern Chickahominy Tribe. She loved to crochet, bake, decorate cakes and play rummy, at which she was very good, almost always winning. She loved to laugh and tease, especially with her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and a sister. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Calvin Danny Custalow Sr.; her four children, Angela Pitts (Burton), Diane Penley, Teresa Custalow-Hobbs (Brett), C. Danny Custalow Jr. (Melissa); sister, Anita May Roadcap; brother, Marvin Bradby (Betty); eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews; beloved friend, Diane Carter (Michael); and many others. Visitation will be Monday, March 21, 6 to 8 p.m. at B.W. White Funeral Home on Rte. 360 in Aylett, Va. The funeral will be held at the same location on Tuesday, March 22 at 1 p.m. and followed by a brief graveside service on the Mattaponi Indian Reservation, of which her husband is a member. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Chickahominy Indians Eastern Division at CIED.ORG
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2022.