Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mildred Edmonds
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
EDMONDS, Mrs. Mildred, age 89, of Richmond, departed this life March 7, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Edmonds Sr.; and two sons, Nelson and Thurman Edmonds. She is survived by four daughters, Carolyn Williams, Betty Williams (Andrew), Trudy Coleman and Bridget Edmonds; six sons, Albert Jr., Melvin (Patricia), Charles (Jane), Earnest (Virginia), Dennis and Eric Edmonds; a host of grand, great and great-great-grandchildren, a host of cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mrs. Edmonds can be viewed Friday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Graveside services will be held Saturday, 12 noon at Riverview Cemetery. Dr. Yvonne Bibbs officiating. Family and friends assemble at the cemetery 11:45 a.m. Saturday. The governor's guidance on social distancing will be adhered to.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Mar
13
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Riverview Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
MICHAEL Jefferson
Friend
March 12, 2021
Jefferson Interior System Inc
March 12, 2021
To the Edmonds Family "Be joyful always; pray continually; give thanks in all circumstances, for this is God's will for you in Christ Jesus you have my deepest condolences and prayers Rest in Paradise Queen
Lisa Minor
March 12, 2021
She was an amazing woman. She was good to me. I will miss her laughter. She will be truly missed. She left behind a good strong family.
Amanda (Byrd)
March 10, 2021
With Deepest Sympathy On The Death of Your Mother May God's peace be with you may His never failing love sustain you and His promises comfort you at this time of sorrow.
Sherry White
March 10, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
March 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results