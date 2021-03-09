EDMONDS, Mrs. Mildred, age 89, of Richmond, departed this life March 7, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Edmonds Sr.; and two sons, Nelson and Thurman Edmonds. She is survived by four daughters, Carolyn Williams, Betty Williams (Andrew), Trudy Coleman and Bridget Edmonds; six sons, Albert Jr., Melvin (Patricia), Charles (Jane), Earnest (Virginia), Dennis and Eric Edmonds; a host of grand, great and great-great-grandchildren, a host of cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mrs. Edmonds can be viewed Friday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Graveside services will be held Saturday, 12 noon at Riverview Cemetery. Dr. Yvonne Bibbs officiating. Family and friends assemble at the cemetery 11:45 a.m. Saturday. The governor's guidance on social distancing will be adhered to.