HOLDER, Mildred "Petie" Mitchell, 95, of Richmond, passed away peacefully at home on December 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Romas E. Holder. She is survived by her sons, Larry R. Holder (Joy), Gary A. Holder (Janet); grandson, Russell Holder (Shelly); granddaughters, Sandra McLaughlin, Melanie Baribeault; six great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren. She worked for Friedman Marks Clothing and Richmond Clothing Company for a total of 26 years. She was an avid square dancer. A graveside service will be held at Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Avenue, Henrico, Va., on Friday, December 18, 2020, at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her name to Bon Secours Hospice. Condolences may be shared at blileys.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 16, 2020.