Dear Leonard Family, Love, prayers and deepest sympathy. Our lord will give you the strength and support that you will need at this time. Mildred was a very special cousin. We corresponded at Christmas and during the year. She always wrote lovely notes and let me know how all the family was doing. They would visit in Jarratt. My mother Thelma Velvin Zimmerman always enjoy their visit. We would visit Carson, when Aunt Dora was living and really did enjoy them. My heart aches with her passing. She was special. Love and prayers. Irene Shields

Irene Z. Shields Family September 26, 2021