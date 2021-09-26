Menu
Mildred Marie Hall Leonard
ABOUT
Petersburg High School
FUNERAL HOME
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Petersburg Chapel
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA
LEONARD, Mildred Marie Hall, 86, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 18, 2021, after an extended battle with cancer. She was born in Alexandria, Virginia and raised in Petersburg, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Reuben John and Vera Marie Johnson Hall. She was retired but had been a homemaker and travel agent for Tickets-To-Go Travel. She graduated from Petersburg High School and was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church. She volunteered with the Petersburg General Hospital Guild and then later Southside Regional Hospital Guild and was an active member of United Woman's Methodist Association until she retired. Mildred was a widower and lost her husband, R.T. Leonard, who passed away in 2012. They were married for 68 years. Her son, John Ira Leonard, passed away from cancer in 2015. She is survived by her daughter, Dawn Marie Leonard; granddaughters, Addison Hack and Sydney Hack; her daughter-in law, Susan Leonard; granddaughters, Meredith and Holly Leonard; and a host of other beloved family and friends. Mildred was an avid photographer and gardener. She blessed her family with 80 years of photographs chronicling a life well-lived; with travel abroad to places such as: Alaska, Europe, China, Australia and multiple trips to Disney World in Florida. She loved red roses and never missed a summer of growing tomatoes. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. A visitation will be held in her honor for family and friends at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home in Petersburg, Virginia on Monday, September 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be registered to jtmorriss.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Petersburg Chapel
103 S, Petersburg, VA
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Petersburg Chapel
Mildred was a most lovely lady and I can still hear her laugh. Enjoyed so many years of living next door to the Leonard's and seeing John Ira and my cousin Tommy Nunnally grow up together and remain close friends. RT, Mildred and John Ira will always be so vivid in my early memories and certainly in my heart. Sending Dawn, Susan, and the grandchildren my deepest condolences and wishes for comfort.
Kathy Smith
Friend
September 27, 2021
Dear Leonard Family, Love, prayers and deepest sympathy. Our lord will give you the strength and support that you will need at this time. Mildred was a very special cousin. We corresponded at Christmas and during the year. She always wrote lovely notes and let me know how all the family was doing. They would visit in Jarratt. My mother Thelma Velvin Zimmerman always enjoy their visit. We would visit Carson, when Aunt Dora was living and really did enjoy them. My heart aches with her passing. She was special. Love and prayers. Irene Shields
Irene Z. Shields
Family
September 26, 2021
