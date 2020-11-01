Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Mildred Mary Detweiler
DETWEILER, Mildred Mary, 90, of Chesterfield, went home to be with her Lord Jesus on Monday, October 26, 2020. She died peacefully surrounded by her family at home. Mildred was born in Drifton, Pa., grew up in Freeland, Pa. and also lived in Trenton, N.J. She lived in Levittown, Pa., until the death of her husband, Thomas Richard Detweiler in 2006. She is survived by her daughters, Bonnie Bowles (Willie) and Pam Burrows; sons, Thomas Detweiler (Pat) and Richard Detweiler (Liz); sister-in-law, Lillian; 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; was looking forward to meeting her great-great-grandchild, Jade; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Anna Perkosky; brothers, John Person, Emile Perkosky and Mike Perkosky; and twin daughters, Mildred and Mary. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. with a service to follow on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rt. 10). In lieu of flowers, the family asks contributions be made to inmemof.org/mildred-detweiler.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
7
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 IRON BRIDGE RD, Richmond, VA 23234
Funeral services provided by:
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
November 1, 2020