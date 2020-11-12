CAMPBELL, Mildred Pritchard, passed on November 4, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Richard Campbell; sons, Carl Johnson (Robin) and Richard Campbell Jr. (Tennille). Services will be held 11 a.m. November 14, 2020, at the funeral establishment. Rev. Damion Batts, eulogist. The interment is to follow at Dundas Chapel R.Z.U.A. Church Cemetery. J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, Va., watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 12, 2020.