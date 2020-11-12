Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mildred Pritchard Campbell
1943 - 2020
BORN
December 9, 1943
DIED
November 4, 2020
CAMPBELL, Mildred Pritchard, passed on November 4, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Richard Campbell; sons, Carl Johnson (Robin) and Richard Campbell Jr. (Tennille). Services will be held 11 a.m. November 14, 2020, at the funeral establishment. Rev. Damion Batts, eulogist. The interment is to follow at Dundas Chapel R.Z.U.A. Church Cemetery. J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, Va., watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Service
11:00a.m.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA 23803
Funeral services provided by:
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
6 Entries
With our deepest sympathy we regret the lose of your wife and mother our friend Mildred may God continue to keep you during this difficult time. May God Bless you and your family
James Marshall
Friend
November 11, 2020
PASTOR JOHNSON, IT IS WITHHEARTFELT SYMPATHY I OFFER MY SINCERE PRAYERS TO YOU, YOUR WIFE, AND FAMILY DURING THE TRANSFORMATION OF YOUR MOTHER. MAY YOU FIND COMFORT KNOWING THAT MY THOUGHTS ARE WITH YOU DURING THIS DIFFICULT TIME. GOD BLESS.
EDWARD STEWART JONES/JOYCE JONES
November 11, 2020
Dear Pastor Johnson:

May each tear that falls be a gentle reminder that you & your mom meant so much to each other, and that no loss or sorrow, time or distance can ever take that away.

Remember the love not the loss. God bless you & your family.

With our deepest sympathy,

Larry & Melva Lewis
melva lewis
Friend
November 10, 2020
TO THE CAMPBELLL FAMILY I WILL KEEP U IN MY PRAYER THELMA BLACKWELL
THEMA BLLACKWELL
Acquaintance
November 9, 2020
My condolences and prayers to you and your family.
Rosalind Holloway
Acquaintance
November 8, 2020
To the family, sorry for your loss
James & Janet E Stokes III
Family
November 8, 2020