SATTERFIELD, Mildred S. "Millie", 92, of Chester, Va., passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Rachel Mays; her loving husband of over 40 years, Julian Y. "Bunny" Satterfield; and her sister, Alice Golden. She is survived by her daughter, Donna Jensen; son, Jerry Smith and wife, Diana; son, Wallace Smith; daughter, Deborah Britt and husband, Tony; grandchildren, Thomas Jensen Jr., James Jensen, Kevin Smith, George Smith, Patricia Adkins, Taylor Britt and Jeremy Ewing; numerous great-grandchildren, as well as many extended family and friends. Millie loved gardening, boating and volunteering at the Maritime Museum in Deltaville, Va., where Millie and Bunny lived for many years. Millie retired at the age of 70 from Estes Trucking after more than 30 years of service. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be registered online at www.jtmorriss.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2021.