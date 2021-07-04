Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mildred S. "Millie" Satterfield
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chester Chapel
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA
SATTERFIELD, Mildred S. "Millie", 92, of Chester, Va., passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Rachel Mays; her loving husband of over 40 years, Julian Y. "Bunny" Satterfield; and her sister, Alice Golden. She is survived by her daughter, Donna Jensen; son, Jerry Smith and wife, Diana; son, Wallace Smith; daughter, Deborah Britt and husband, Tony; grandchildren, Thomas Jensen Jr., James Jensen, Kevin Smith, George Smith, Patricia Adkins, Taylor Britt and Jeremy Ewing; numerous great-grandchildren, as well as many extended family and friends. Millie loved gardening, boating and volunteering at the Maritime Museum in Deltaville, Va., where Millie and Bunny lived for many years. Millie retired at the age of 70 from Estes Trucking after more than 30 years of service. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be registered online at www.jtmorriss.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
23
Service
2:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park
2901 W, Chester, VA
Funeral services provided by:
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chester Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chester Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.