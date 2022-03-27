SIMMONS, Mildred Elaine, age 95, left her earthly home to join her husband, "Johnny"; and her daughter, Karen, in their heavenly home, with their Lord, on March 25, 2022. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Burruss and Mary Carden. Elaine is survived by her two sons, John and James; her son-in-law, Gary Zabner; and her niece, Mary Jo Butler.



Elaine graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in Charleston, West Virginia. She worked briefly for B & O Railroad in Huntington, West Virginia and then for Esso in Charleston, where she met Johnny. They were married on February 22, 1947.



In 1954, they moved to Richmond, Va. She worked for Henrico County Schools as the Clinic Attendant at Holladay Elementary School. She retired in 1991 after 15 years of service.



She was a member of Richmond's First Baptist Church and the Gold Band Sunday school class. Prior to that, she was a longtime member of North Run Baptist Church. Elaine had a special place in her heart for a Bible study group which met on Tuesday night for over 20 years.



She loved her family and looked forward each month to a family dinner where all could attend. She also enjoyed backyard BBQ's, watching baseball and her many dogs, which brought her joy over the years.



The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Avenue. A memorial service will be held 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 31, in the Chapel of Richmond's First Baptist Church, 2709 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23220, with a reception to follow. Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Compassion Ministry of Richmond's First Baptist Church.



"Love each other as God has loved you."



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2022.