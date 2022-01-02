Menu
Mildred Goodman Tuck
TUCK, Mildred Goodman, 90, of N. Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 26, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and May Bell Hullett; and daughter-in-law, Linda Goodman. Mildred is survived by her husband of 64 years, Percy Edward Tuck; children, James Goodman, Sarah Tennefoss, Nina Goodman, Debra Castlebury (Gerald) and Michael Tuck (Wendy); sister, Nina Mathews; and devoted friend, Bonnie Gray. Granny Grunt to 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. A special thank you to Maria Thomas of Southeastern Health for her exceptional care. Friends may visit from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with her funeral service starting at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 6 at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park. Online condolences at www.morrissett.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Visitation
11:30a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Jan
6
Funeral service
12:30p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Jan
6
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Dale Memorial Park
10201 Newbys Bridge Rd, Chesterfield, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sarah and family, my deepest sympathy for your loss. Your Mom was always helping others, showing kindness and love to all she met. My prayers are for comfort for each of you.
Janice West
Friend
January 2, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
January 2, 2022
