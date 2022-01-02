TUCK, Mildred Goodman, 90, of N. Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 26, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and May Bell Hullett; and daughter-in-law, Linda Goodman. Mildred is survived by her husband of 64 years, Percy Edward Tuck; children, James Goodman, Sarah Tennefoss, Nina Goodman, Debra Castlebury (Gerald) and Michael Tuck (Wendy); sister, Nina Mathews; and devoted friend, Bonnie Gray. Granny Grunt to 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. A special thank you to Maria Thomas of Southeastern Health for her exceptional care. Friends may visit from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with her funeral service starting at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 6 at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park. Online condolences at www.morrissett.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.