TURNER, Mildred West, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on March 29, 2022 at the age of 83. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Byrd Turner Jr.; brothers, Bernard and Norman West; and son, Jeffrey Wayne Brannon. She is survived by her brother, Doug West; children, Wanda Preddy (Len), Pam Washington (William), Tim Brannon (Robin), Edward B. Turner III (Deb) and Lisa Turner; as well as 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends at Bliley's - Staples Mill on Thursday, April 7, 2022 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A graveside service will held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Mills and Walton Cemetery, 13426 Greenwood Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23059. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Mission School at mmskids.org
or via check made out to Calvary Christian Church Missions at 14196 Ashland Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23059.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2022.