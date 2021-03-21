Menu
Mildred J. Walsh
WALSH, Mildred J., 85, of Glen Allen, Va., passed away on March 17, 2021. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, David Rice Walsh; her parents, Robert and Evelyn Johnson; brother, Bobby Johnson; and sister, Catherine J. Walsh. She is survived by her children, Sherry L. Roffis (Cliff) and Ronnie Walsh (Martha); grandchildren, Kim (Erik), David (Michelle), Eva, Chris (Paige), Clint and Hope; and her precious great-grandchildren, Lilly, Cooper and Landon. Mildred was a devoted mother and grandmother, and when she wasn't doting on them, she was nurturing the flowers in her beautiful garden. The family will honor her with a graveside service, 3 p.m. March 25, 2021, at Signal Hill Memorial Park, 12360 Hanover Courthouse Road. For condolences, see www.blileys.com.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Signal Hill Memorial Park
12360 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm very sorry for your loss.
Jackie Tarkenton
March 20, 2021
I so sorry for you're lost you have my deep condelences. I going miss Mrs Walsh and going there to help her and talking to her .she was very nice person she have me laugh a lot rest in peace Mrs Walsh you are in GOD arms now
Veronica Kenney
March 19, 2021
