WALSH, Mildred J., 85, of Glen Allen, Va., passed away on March 17, 2021. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, David Rice Walsh; her parents, Robert and Evelyn Johnson; brother, Bobby Johnson; and sister, Catherine J. Walsh. She is survived by her children, Sherry L. Roffis (Cliff) and Ronnie Walsh (Martha); grandchildren, Kim (Erik), David (Michelle), Eva, Chris (Paige), Clint and Hope; and her precious great-grandchildren, Lilly, Cooper and Landon. Mildred was a devoted mother and grandmother, and when she wasn't doting on them, she was nurturing the flowers in her beautiful garden. The family will honor her with a graveside service, 3 p.m. March 25, 2021, at Signal Hill Memorial Park, 12360 Hanover Courthouse Road. For condolences, see www.blileys.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.