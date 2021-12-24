KING, Miles E., Jr., age 88, of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021. He was born on August 26, 1933 in Richmond, Va. Miles and his mother, Virginia, were founding members of Westover Hills Methodist Church. He graduated from Benedictine College Preparatory School and then joined the Air Force. During this time, he married his high school sweetheart, Marty Moorefield. He later graduated from VCU and went to work for Ford Motor Company, eventually owning two Ford dealerships. Miles was predeceased in death by his parents, Miles Sr. and Virginia King. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Marty King; daughter, Valerie King; son, Wade King (Lisa); sister, Pat Chandler (Ken); and brother-in-law, Bill Moorefield (Annie). In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent on behalf of Community Hospice at Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside to 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, Fla. 32257.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 24, 2021.