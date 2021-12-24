Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Miles E. King Jr.
KING, Miles E., Jr., age 88, of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021. He was born on August 26, 1933 in Richmond, Va. Miles and his mother, Virginia, were founding members of Westover Hills Methodist Church. He graduated from Benedictine College Preparatory School and then joined the Air Force. During this time, he married his high school sweetheart, Marty Moorefield. He later graduated from VCU and went to work for Ford Motor Company, eventually owning two Ford dealerships. Miles was predeceased in death by his parents, Miles Sr. and Virginia King. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Marty King; daughter, Valerie King; son, Wade King (Lisa); sister, Pat Chandler (Ken); and brother-in-law, Bill Moorefield (Annie). In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent on behalf of Community Hospice at Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside to 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, Fla. 32257.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.