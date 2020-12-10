Menu
Millie Louise Brown
BROWN, Millie Louise, also known as "Kitty Bee," departed this life December 3, 2020. Millie leaves to cherish her memory her two devoted, handsome sons, Charles and Eric Green. She was raised with and loved by a host of cousins and dedicated friends, including Ambres Young (her twin), Lois Myrick, Ida Myrick, Mable Mason, Ruth Morton, James Urquhart, Frank and Odessa Urquhart, Nancy Massenburg; and many others. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a funeral service will be held Friday, December 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. Interment Hunting Quarters Baptist Church in Sussex County, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 10, 2020.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
December 10, 2020
