Milton H. "Ida" Hogue
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA
HOGUE, Milton H."Ida", 76, of Henrico, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021. He is survived by his daughter, Tina Baker; brother, John Hogue (Jeri); sister, Jean Trimble (John); seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Ida was a retired supervisor with the Henrico County Division of Parks and Recreation. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. "Night, night Buddy." bennettfuneralhomes.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 16, 2021.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
what a great guy. we all grew up at byrd park. played baseball and always went to leo's resurant for lunch after the game. he will be missed
williecaplan
March 25, 2021
I remember Ida from our days at Byrd Park. I´m so sorry to learn about his passing. RIP Ida.
Steve Silver
March 16, 2021
