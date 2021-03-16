HOGUE, Milton H."Ida", 76, of Henrico, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021. He is survived by his daughter, Tina Baker; brother, John Hogue (Jeri); sister, Jean Trimble (John); seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Ida was a retired supervisor with the Henrico County Division of Parks and Recreation. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
. "Night, night Buddy." bennettfuneralhomes.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 16, 2021.