KEETON, Milton M. "Mike", 94, of Richmond, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ethel Webster Keeton; siblings, Ruth Baughan, Louise Alvis, Virginia Bradley, Michael Keeton. He is survived by his loving wife of 71
years, Phyllis; son, David Keeton (Angela); daughter, Donna Gooding (Mike); grandchildren, Kate and Erik Gooding; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends; including his beagle, Bebe. Mike graduated from Goochland High School in 1946, where he was captain of the baseball and basketball teams and also editor of the yearbook. In the same month he graduated from GHS, he started serving two years active duty in the U.S. Navy, followed by five years in the reserves. After serving his country, he worked for various food brokers, primarily as a cheese salesman, calling on grocery stores in and around Virginia. He earned the nickname "Uncle Cheese" from family members by keeping them well-stocked with different types of cheese. His love of yard work kept him busy at home and he also worked to help others with their yards. He took pride in his azaleas and yard, always keeping it mowed and fertilized properly. For relaxation, if not watching televised football games through the insides of his eyelids, he would pull out his Gibson guitar and strum along with Lawrence Welk or Hee Haw on TV. He never met a dog he didn't like and they loved him for the cheese snacks he gave them. He will always be remembered for his beautiful smile, dimples and all, and his kind and giving nature. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until service time at 12 noon, Monday, March 28, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in his name to any animal charity of choice
, Hospice House (williamsburghospice.org
) or the Alzheimer's Association
(act.alz.org
).
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2022.