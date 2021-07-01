Menu
Milton Lance
LANCE, Milton, 57, affectionately known as "Shep," passed away suddenly on June 27, 2021. Funeral services and arrangements will be provided later. Memorial donations can be made via GoFundMe (search: Marcia Hunt).
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 1, 2021.
My deepest condolences to his family. Sandra Akers told me that Milton had passed. I am and in disbelief. My prayers are with you that God will carry you through your time of bereavement. I last saw Milton at the YMCA gym. He always had a beautiful smile on his face and their was a lot of fun and laughter. He will be missed but never forgotten. Rest in Peace.
Diane Square
Work
July 9, 2021
