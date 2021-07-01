My deepest condolences to his family. Sandra Akers told me that Milton had passed. I am and in disbelief. My prayers are with you that God will carry you through your time of bereavement. I last saw Milton at the YMCA gym. He always had a beautiful smile on his face and their was a lot of fun and laughter. He will be missed but never forgotten. Rest in Peace.

Diane Square Work July 9, 2021