LANCE, Milton, 57, affectionately known as "Shep," passed away suddenly on June 27, 2021. Funeral services and arrangements will be provided later. Memorial donations can be made via GoFundMe (search: Marcia Hunt).
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
My deepest condolences to his family. Sandra Akers told me that Milton had passed. I am and in disbelief. My prayers are with you that God will carry you through your time of bereavement. I last saw Milton at the YMCA gym. He always had a beautiful smile on his face and their was a lot of fun and laughter. He will be missed but never forgotten. Rest in Peace.