MARRIOTT, Milton A., 62, of Newport News, Va., formerly of Richmond, died January 13, 2022. Surviving are four daughters, Ashley Marriott-Powell, Kristin Marriott, Dannielle Marriott and Stacey Marriott; two sons, Aeron Marriott and Eli Williams; three grandchildren, Kamryn, Cadence and Jayden; mother, Hope Wheeler; two sisters, three brothers; devoted friend, Brenda J. Marriott; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Thursday, January 20 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 3:30 p.m. Friday, January 21 at First Baptist Church of South Richmond, 1501 Decatur Street. Rev. Dr. Dwight C. Jones officiating. Due to the pandemic, services will be private. Services can be view on First Baptist Church of South Richmond social media outlets. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 14 to Jan. 19, 2022.