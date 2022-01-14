Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Milton A. Marriott
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
MARRIOTT, Milton A., 62, of Newport News, Va., formerly of Richmond, died January 13, 2022. Surviving are four daughters, Ashley Marriott-Powell, Kristin Marriott, Dannielle Marriott and Stacey Marriott; two sons, Aeron Marriott and Eli Williams; three grandchildren, Kamryn, Cadence and Jayden; mother, Hope Wheeler; two sisters, three brothers; devoted friend, Brenda J. Marriott; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Thursday, January 20 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 3:30 p.m. Friday, January 21 at First Baptist Church of South Richmond, 1501 Decatur Street. Rev. Dr. Dwight C. Jones officiating. Due to the pandemic, services will be private. Services can be view on First Baptist Church of South Richmond social media outlets. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 14 to Jan. 19, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
20
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Jan
21
Funeral service
3:30p.m.
First Baptist Church of South Richmond
1501 Decatur Street, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Scott's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
To the family of the late Milton Merriott, I send my condolences. Milton was a great organist, choir director and friend. The last I saw him, he huge me and said, "I love you man". Comning from a fellow musician and comrade that meant a lot to me. He have fought a good fight and kept the faith. Go on my brother and take your rest in the Lord. You have earned it, a job well done.
Rev. Frederick Braxton, Jr.
Friend
March 4, 2022
May God bless the family of Milton Marriott. My fond memories go all the way back to St. James Baptist Church Sunshine Choir. Thank Milton for all That you have contributed to our lives. I thank God he allowed me to see you a few years ago, it is/ was a memory that warmed my heart. May God bless comfort and keep you all!
Tara Cuffee-Williams
January 24, 2022
We offer our sincere condolences to all of Milton's family & friends. He was such a special friend during our years in Richmond and at First Baptist South Richmond. We worked together in the music & arts ministry, as I sang with The Imani Singers and directed several skits & productions with him. He was such an encourager and a visionary, and a masterful musician. We will miss him greatly and will be praying for all of his children & family.
Rodney & Freda Hobbs
Friend
January 21, 2022
To the family of Bro Milton Mariott Our deepest sympathy. Bro Mariott ,you will be truly missed by your First Baptist Family of Hampton VA,particularly the Music Department. You made us sing when we knew we couldn't sing and your ears of course could hear everything ,a pen click,a candy wrapper.We didn't always agree with you or understand you but we loved you and you will be truly missed.
Roslyn Cunningham
January 19, 2022
Words cannot express just how hard your passing hit us. You were a talent beyond measure, a kind-hearted man who pushed us all to be the best we could be, someone who constantly pursued excellence in all you did, and someone who gave your best to everyone who needed you. Our hearts are full, but God knows best. Rest well, my friend.
Pamela and HT Branch
Friend
January 19, 2022
Milton truly was one of a kind. He is the only reason I have stepped foot in a church since the beginning of the pandemic. His light truly did shine for God and I will miss him dearly. I know he will definitely be a part of the heavenly music department. REST IN PEACE friend.
JP MILLER
January 19, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
January 19, 2022
To say goodbye will always hurt, pictures will never replace having been there, memories good and bad will bring tears, and words can never replace feelings. However, there are no goodbyes for us Maestro Milton Marriott. The bond we had will never die. You have been in my life since I was five years old, over 35 years. I sang in the twilight, youth, young adult, Imani, and praise team under your leadership. Thank you for your passion and perfection of gospel music. It taught me to do the best and to be the best no matter what, God got it. Even though I didn´t make it to see you, we talked one last time before the Lord called you home. I will cherish that moment forever. You will always be in my heart and enormously missed. My prayers are with your family and our church family.
Nicole Russell
Friend
January 16, 2022
Sandra M Frye-Davis
January 15, 2022
May your memories continue to inspire the living. Rest in Peace pal.
Clive Wong
January 15, 2022
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results