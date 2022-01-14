To say goodbye will always hurt, pictures will never replace having been there, memories good and bad will bring tears, and words can never replace feelings. However, there are no goodbyes for us Maestro Milton Marriott. The bond we had will never die. You have been in my life since I was five years old, over 35 years. I sang in the twilight, youth, young adult, Imani, and praise team under your leadership. Thank you for your passion and perfection of gospel music. It taught me to do the best and to be the best no matter what, God got it. Even though I didn´t make it to see you, we talked one last time before the Lord called you home. I will cherish that moment forever. You will always be in my heart and enormously missed. My prayers are with your family and our church family.

Nicole Russell Friend January 16, 2022