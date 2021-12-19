GLAZEBROOK, Minnie Samuel, age 97, of King William County, Va., died peacefully at her home on Friday, December 17, 2021.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard K. Glazebrook; sons-in-law, Wilson Overstreet and Bobby Mitchell; grandchildren, Stephen and Tina Overstreet; parents, Willie and Lucille Samuel; six sisters and a brother.



She is survived by daughters, Jerline Overstreet and Cathy Mitchell; sons, Richard (Bubba) and wife, Kathy and Ernest Glazebrook; nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandsons. Also surviving are devoted caregiver, Georgia Owen; and granddaughter, Julie Glazebrook; dear friend, Sue Mundy; and a lifelong friend, Janie Edwards.



Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 2 p.m. Colosse Baptist Church, 23945 King William Rd., West Point, Va. Viewing will be one hour prior to services at the church. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Young @ Heart of Colosse Baptist Church.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.