Minnie Samuel Glazebrook
GLAZEBROOK, Minnie Samuel, age 97, of King William County, Va., died peacefully at her home on Friday, December 17, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard K. Glazebrook; sons-in-law, Wilson Overstreet and Bobby Mitchell; grandchildren, Stephen and Tina Overstreet; parents, Willie and Lucille Samuel; six sisters and a brother.

She is survived by daughters, Jerline Overstreet and Cathy Mitchell; sons, Richard (Bubba) and wife, Kathy and Ernest Glazebrook; nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandsons. Also surviving are devoted caregiver, Georgia Owen; and granddaughter, Julie Glazebrook; dear friend, Sue Mundy; and a lifelong friend, Janie Edwards.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 2 p.m. Colosse Baptist Church, 23945 King William Rd., West Point, Va. Viewing will be one hour prior to services at the church. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Young @ Heart of Colosse Baptist Church.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Viewing
1:00p.m.
Colosse Baptist Church
23945 King William Rd., West Point, VA
Dec
20
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Colosse Baptist Church
23945 King William Rd., West Point, VA
Dec
20
Interment
Church Cemetery
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So very sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with your family during this difficult time.
Anonymous
December 20, 2021
