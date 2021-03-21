Menu
Minnie Ray McMillion
MCMILLION, Minnie Ray, 72, of Renick, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center. Born April 7, 1948 at Friars Hill, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Samuel Callison and Stella Ray Dixon McMillion. Minnie was a member of the Renick Baptist Church. She loved collecting glassware, quilting, crocheting, baking and making candy. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by a sister, Beatrice Haas; and brothers-in-law, Bob Haas and George Dheel. Survivors include two sons, Daniel O'Dell (Gerrie Hodge) of Appomattox, Va. and Kenneth Wayne O'Dell of Petersburg, Va.; daughter, Amy O'Dell of Nashville, Tenn.; sisters, Ann Walker (Gene) of Hillsboro, W.Va., Ruby Dheel of Lewisburg, W.Va. and Vicki Hamons (Ken) of Locust Creek, W.Va.; seven grandchildren and one great-grandson.

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021 at the Morgan Funeral Home Chapel – 252 Montvue Drive, Lewisburg, W.Va., with Pastor Steve Barnette officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Minnie was generous in life and even in death by donating her body to the West Virginia Human Gift Registry. We will be following COVID-19 regulations and request all guests wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Online guestbook can be signed at morganfh.net. Arrangements by Morgan Funeral Home, Lewisburg, W.Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.
SORRY, MINNIE WILL BE MISSED
LINDA AND TOM PERRY
March 20, 2021
