Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Minnie Belton Whitlock
FUNERAL HOME
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA
WHITLOCK, Minnie Belton, departed this life June 9, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Willie; daughter, Nichelle of Stafford, Va.; son, Preston (Paola) of Annandale, Va.; brother, Nathaniel (Ida) of Richmond, Va.; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; three grandpups, Merle, Onnie and Chelsea; and those that loved her as "Miss Minnie." Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where funeral services will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 1 p.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 11 to Jun. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Manning Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Manning Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
June 21, 2021
Rest in paradise Minnie.
Kathy Boullt
Friend
June 25, 2021
Kenny, Kathi, and the Girls
June 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results