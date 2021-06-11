WHITLOCK, Minnie Belton, departed this life June 9, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Willie; daughter, Nichelle of Stafford, Va.; son, Preston (Paola) of Annandale, Va.; brother, Nathaniel (Ida) of Richmond, Va.; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; three grandpups, Merle, Onnie and Chelsea; and those that loved her as "Miss Minnie." Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where funeral services will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 1 p.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 11 to Jun. 23, 2021.