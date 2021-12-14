WINE, Minor N. "Pete," "Bear", went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 11, 2021. He was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Addie T. Wine; and son, Paul M. Wine; three brothers and one sister.



He is survived by his wife, Linda Cosner Wine; seven children, Robin P. Wine, Reuben P. Wine, Patrina W. Gilbert, Pamela W. Clark, Patricia B. Bowles, Perry H. Wine and Jay T. Wine, all of Richmond, Va. He is also survived by four nephews and three nieces, all of Seattle, Washington; 16 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.



He owned and operated his own appliance repair business for many years in Richmond and surrounding areas. He was a member of Ragland Memorial Baptist Church, where he was very active in missions. He traveled to Moldova, Romania, Russia and the Ukraine. For 20 years, he worked with the Face of a Child program and Operation Christmas Child (OCC). Pete never met a stranger, was loved by many and he will be missed. A very outspoken person, he was affectionately known by lots of people, especially at church, as "Bear."



A Celebration of Life will be held at Ragland Memorial Baptist Church on December 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Missions at Ragland Memorial Baptist Church. Funeral services will be in the care of Norman Funeral Chapel.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 14, 2021.